Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted bail to Vikas Mishra, an accused in an alleged coal scam being investigated by the CBI, in connection with a case of harassment of a minor.

He was on judicial remand since his arrest by the Kolkata Police on November 24 in connection with the case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act filed by the mother of the minor.

Granting conditional bail to Mishra, a division bench presided by Justice Arijit Banerjee, directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 10,000 with two sureties of like amount each, one of whom must be local.

The division bench, also comprising Justice Apurba Sinha Roy, directed Mishra to appear before the trial court on every date of hearing until further orders.

The petitioner claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case and that his medical condition was not good.

After perusing a report filed by the West Bengal government on Mishra's health condition, the court noted that it appears that he requires immediate medical attention.

Mishra, an accused in the coal scam case and brother of the key accused Vinay Mishra, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2021 and was later granted bail by a court.

The coal scam case is being heard before the designated CBI court at Asansol in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district.

