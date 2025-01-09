New Delhi, January 9: A 32-year-old Canadian man was arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on January 6, 2025, for carrying a crocodile skull, said the Customs.

The man was scheduled to depart for Canada on Air Canada flight AC 051. During a security check at Terminal-3, a skull with sharp teeth, resembling the jaw of a baby crocodile, weighing approximately 777 grams, was discovered wrapped in a cream-coloured cloth. Delhi: Brazilian National Arrested at IGI Airport for Smuggling Cocaine Worth INR 21 Crore, 1.383 kg Drugs Recovered (See Pics).

The Department of Forests and Wildlife (GNCTD) confirmed that the skull belonged to a species protected under Schedule-I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, said the Customs. The passenger was arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962, and the seized skull was handed over to the Department of Forests and Wildlife (West Division, GNCTD) for lab testing. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

