Thane, Jun 27 (PTI) Police have registered a case against six persons for allegedly cheating a banker and six others of about Rs 80 lakh after promising to get them flats and shops in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

In his complaint to the Kapurbawdi police, the complainant, who works as a senior official in a private bank, said the accused had collected Rs 79.89 lakh from seven of them in 2015.

Police said the accused had promised the 43-year-old complainant and six others flats and shops in an upcoming housing in Bhiwandi.

However, the customers neither got any property nor the refund of their money despite follow-ups, the official said citing the FIR.

Acting on the banker's complaint, the police on Wednesday booked six persons under the IPC and Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the Promotion of Construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) Act, or MOFA.

