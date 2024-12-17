New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Minister of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in response to a Lok Sabha question outlined the government's ongoing efforts to complete the remaining work on fencing along the India-Bangladesh border and the proactive approach in engaging with state administrations and construction agencies to address land availability issues and expedite the project's completion.

Nityanand Rai was responding to a Lok Sabha unstarred question from BJP MP from Telangana's Chevella constituency Konda Vishweshwar Reddy.

Reddy in a written question said, "Will the Minister of Home Affairs be pleased to state the stops being taken by the Government to complete the remaining work of fencing along the India-Bangladesh border, aimed at curtailing illegal infiltration, smuggling and addressing security concerns."

He further asked, "In light of challenges such as difficult terrain, local objections regarding relocation and compensation and compliance with the Land Boundary Agreement of 2015 that restricts construction within 150 yards of the zero line the measures that are being implemented by the Government to resolve these issues and ensure timely completion of the project?"

To this, Nityanand Rai responded, "The Government has been persistent in its efforts to complete the remaining work of fencing along the India-Bangladesh border by engaging with State administration for land availability and construction agencies for preparing Detailed Project Reports (DRs) and executing the sanctioned projects on these stretches."

"All efforts are being made to resolve the pending land acquisition cases in close coordination with the respective State Governments and regular dialogues are held between the Government of India and the Government of Bangladesh regarding objections raised by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) through bilateral institutional mechanisms such as Director General- Level Talks between Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Joint Working Group on Security and Border Management to ensure implementation of security fencing within 150 yards of the International Border," said Nityanand Rai reply to Lok Sabha.

Earlier in the day, Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, provided details on the Mahila Battalion, the first all-women battalion of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Rai stated that the strength of the Mahila Reserve Battalion is 1,025 personnel, led by a Senior Mahila Commandant and that the battalion has been designed to fulfil the operational requirements of women in security roles, including duties at airports, Delhi Metro, government buildings, and public sector undertakings. Additionally, it will perform other duties as assigned by the Central Government.

The Minister provided this information in response to a question from BJP Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao on the salient features of the first all-women battalion of the CISF and the details of the training programs and the recruitment process for the battalion. (ANI)

