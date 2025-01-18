Chandigarh, Jan 18 (PTI) The Centre has proposed a meeting with the protesting farmers on February 14 in Chandigarh to discuss their demands, a senior official of the Union government said on Saturday.

Following the announcement, farmer leaders appealed to fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered 54th day on Saturday, to take medical aid so that he can participate in the proposed meeting.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat 118th Episode: PM Narendra Modi To Address His First Monthly Radio Broadcast of 2025 on January 19.

A delegation of Central government officials led by joint secretary rank officer Priya Ranjan met Dallewal at Khanauri and held a meeting with the representatives of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

Earlier, farmers protesting at the Khanauri and Shambhu border points between Punjab and Haryana on Saturday said they have received a proposal from the central government which they will discuss.

Also Read | RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Convict Sanjay Roy Could Get Life Sentence or Death, Says CBI's Lawyer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)