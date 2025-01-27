Thane, Jan 27 (PTI) A trailer truck carrying chemicals hit a road divider on a busy road in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday morning, affecting vehicular movement for more than two hours, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

The trailer on way from Belagavi in Karnataka towards Morbi in Gujarat when it hit the road divider near Waghbil bridge on Ghodbunder Road here at 7.45 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The engine oil tank of the vehicle got damaged following the accident, and the oil leaked from it on the road.

After being alerted, local fire personnel, the regional disaster management cell and other rescue teams rushed to the spot.

Traffic on the road was affected due to the accident of the trailer, which was carrying 40 tonnes of calcined aluminia products, he said.

