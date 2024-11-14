New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Following is the chronology of events that led to a Delhi court on Thursday ordering the "immediate release" of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money-laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board:

* September 2: Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrests Khan, produces him before court. Court sends him to four-day ED custody

* September 6: Court extends Khan's ED custody by three days

* September 9: Court sends Khan to 14-day judicial custody

* September 23: Court extends Khan's judicial custody

* October 22: Khan moves court seeking bail. Judge issues notice to ED on his application

* October 29: ED files chargesheet against Khan

* November 5: Court extends Khan's judicial custody till November 16

* November 7: ED opposes Khan's bail application before court, saying he may hamper probe, flee from justice, if granted bail

* November 13: Court reserves order of cognisance of chargesheet against Khan

* November 14: Court refuses to take cognisance of chargesheet against Khan for want of sanction, orders his release.

