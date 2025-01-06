Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): The melody of classical music echoed at Sangam Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj as a troupe of classical singers performed today, promoting the message of cleanliness and the philosophy of 'Sanatan' ahead of the Maha Kumbh 2025.

The performers emphasized the importance of keeping the Ganga River clean while sharing the spiritual and cultural significance of the event through their music and dance.

Rishi Mishra, a classical singer from the Banaras gharana (music house), and Varsha Verma, a renowned Kathak dancer, both stressed the importance of maintaining the cleanliness of the Ganga river.

Mishra, while speaking to ANI said that people come to bathe in Ganga to purify themselves, and to make sure that the 'beautiful atmosphere' of Prayagraj.

"We have performed our songs and bhajans here on the banks of Sangam, and you can see the beauty and cleanliness of this place. So many tourists from India and abroad visit. Our guests coming to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh are requested to please take care of cleanliness and make Prayagraj even more beautiful. Everyone has to take a dip in the holy river Ganga to purify themselves. Don't throw any garbage in the Ganga," Mishra said.

Talking about the philosophy of 'Sanatan Kumbh,' he mentioned that they aim to spread their music globally and promote Indian classical traditions.

"Through music, we are spreading our culture across the world. Mahakumbh is Sanatan Kumbh, and Sanatan means our culture, our tradition, and our heritage. We are spreading this culture through Indian classical music, which is a unique tradition. We want to promote it to the whole country," he said.

Mishra further urged people to dispose of waste in designated dustbins set up throughout the area.

"Throw it in the proper dustbin because all the management committees are working to ensure cleanliness. Please make this Mahakumbh clean and beautiful, so our city looks as beautiful as it does now," he added.

Varsha Mishra, a Kathak dancer who performed all over the world and will be performing in the Sangam Ghat in the coming days, also urged the people to keep the Ganga clean for a 'Swachch Bharat.'

"All the people say that we should make our mother Ganga clean, our city as much as possible. When our city is clean, our mother Ganga will remain clean. Only then will we all be healthy, so there is a journey from Swachch Bharat to Swasth Bharat," Mishra told ANI.

"Our people are preparing a lot because just as every department is excited, people from India and abroad are coming to witness our culture. We want to show them the culture of India, so we have many programs planned in our camps with the culture department, which will take place in the coming days," she added. (ANI)

