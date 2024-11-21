Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 21 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced the allocation of 30,504 million cubic feet of Narmada water for supplementary irrigation and drinking water facilities to farmers in North Gujarat and Saurashtra, for the sowing of Rabi season crops.

Narmada water is allocated year-round for irrigation and drinking purposes in North Gujarat and Saurashtra through the Narmada Main Canal-based lifting pipelines. To help farmers in North Gujarat and Saurashtra with sowing substantial crops during the Rabi season, the CM Patel has adopted a farmer-friendly approach by directing Narmada water to fill ponds and check dams, providing supplementary irrigation, as per an official release.

CM Bhupendra Patel has announced to allocation of 16,637 mcft of Narmada water for the North Gujarat region and 13,867 mcft for the Saurashtra region, totalling 30,504 mcft, through the Narmada Main Canal-based lifting pipelines, for the period ending March 15 2025.

This allocation of Narmada water will benefit 952 lakes in the North Gujarat region and 243 lakes in the Saurashtra region through the Sujalam Suflam spreading canal and the SAUNI Yojana. Additionally, approximately 60,000 acres of cultivable land will receive irrigation support through 1,820 checkdams, the press release stated.

Earlier, CM Patel, upon arriving in Somnath to participate in the 11th Chintan Shibir of the state government, worshipped the first Jyotirling, Shri Somnath Mahadev, performed Someshwar Puja, and conducted the Gangajal Abhishek, the government said in a release on Thursday.

At Somnath Temple, Trustee of the Somnath Trust J.D. Parmar and Secretary Yogendra Desai warmly welcomed the Chief Minister with a bouquet. Forest and Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera joined the Chief Minister in performing the Someshwar Puja.

CM prayed for the well-being of all the citizens of the state. The Chief Minister launched an informative documentary for devotees, set to be aired at the Somnath Trust Information Center.Notably, the three-day Chintan Shibir of the state government started on November 21 at Somnath on Thursday. (ANI)

