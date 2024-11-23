Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 23 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating the JMM-led alliance for their win in the state.

"I want to thank PM Modi also for his best wishes to us (on winning the elections)," CM Hemant Soren told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also thanked the people of Jharkhand for their support towards the BJP and stated that the Centre will always be at the forefront of raising people's issues and working for the state.

"I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support towards us. We will always be at the forefront of raising people's issues and working for the state. I also congratulate the JMM-led alliance for their performance in the state," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The JMM has won 22 seats and is leading on 12 seats till the last reports, Congress won 11 seats and is leading on 5 seats, RJD won 2 and is leading on 2 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) won 2 seats. As per the trends, the BJP has won 15 seats and has taken the lead on 6 seats, its alliance partners AJSU, JD(U) and LJP (RV) have won 1 seat each.

The contest was between the JMM-led alliance, comprising Congress, RJD, and CPI (ML), and the BJP-led NDA alliance, which includes AJSU, JD (U), and LJP.

Exit polls had predicted that the NDA could win between 42-47 seats, while the JMM-led alliance is expected to secure 25-30 seats. .

In the 2019 elections, the JMM won 30 seats, the BJP 25, and Congress 16 seats. (ANI)

