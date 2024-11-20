Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 20 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that Swahid Smarak Kshetra will become a pilgrimage to honour the sacrifice of those who laid down their lives during the Assam Agitation.

CM Sarma visited Paschim Boragaon and inspected the Swahid Smarak Kshetra which is being built in the honour of supreme sacrifice of men and women of Assam Agitation.

The Smarak Kshetra being built with a financial outlay of Rs 100 crore, will be dedicated to the people either on December 10 of this year or early next year. Taking stock of the construction work as well as the finishing touches, CM Sarma said, "The Swahid Smarak Kshetra, once completed will be a pilgrimage to honour the sacrifice of men and women who laid down their lives during the Assam Agitation. The complex will have one of the tallest towers and feature busts of all Veer Swahids."

He also said that the State government took the project in honour of the people of the state who sacrificed their lives for the sake of Assam.

He said that though 90 per cent work of the complex has been done, another work consisting of 'light and sound' and an 'auditorium' is in the pipeline which will add more beauty and convenience to the people who visit the complex.

"The complex will have a meditation hall, a gallery featuring photographs related to Assam Agitation, and an outlet for ethnic cuisine for the people. The 225 feet Smarak symbolises the magnanimity and sacrifice of the martyrs of Assam Agitation," Dr Sarma added. The Chief Minister also talked to senior officers of PWD (Building) and the Assam Accord Implementation Department on different aspects of the project.

He also asked the PWD (B) department for its early completion. Assam Accord Implementation and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Secretary Assam Accord Implementation Department Neera Daulagupu, Special Secretary PWD (B) Raj Chakrabarty, and other senior officers were present during the Chief Minister's visit to the Smarak. (ANI)

