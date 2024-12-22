Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan on Sunday with Karauli recording the lowest minimum temperature at 4.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

The weather in the state was mainly dry and some places witnessed fog, it said.

Also Read | Ganderbal: Trainee Cop Dies of Bullet Wound at Police Training Centre in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sangaria recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius, Fatehpur 5.4 degrees Celsius, Churu and Alwar 6.6 degrees Celsius, Sriganganagar 7 degrees Celsius, Dholpur 7.5 degrees Celsius and Anta 7.8 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Various other places in the state recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Aaley Muhammad Iqbal To Replace Father Shoaib Iqbal As Matia Mahal's AAP Candidate in Upcoming Polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)