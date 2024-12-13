New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Congress has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to expunge what it said were "defamatory" remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey during the Zero Hour on Thursday.

In his letter to Birla, Congress whip Manickam Tagore said the content of almost the entire matter raised by Dubey during the Zero Hour was unacceptable and also in gross violation of the provisions of Rule 352 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

He cites Dubey's comments in the letter and said that "as is well evident, the aforementioned remarks by Nishikant Dubey are derogatory and imputing false and damaging motives and casting aspersions on the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party and Member of Rajya Sabha Sonia Gandhi".

"So much so that aspersions have also been cast on Late Rajiv Gandhi, Former Prime Minister of India. In the context of derogatory references," he said.

"In view of the foregoing, the remarks of Nishikant Dubey, as mentioned above, are defamatory, undignified and in violation of the provisions of Rule 352 of the Rules," Tagore said in his letter to Birla dated December 12.

It is, therefore, requested that the said remarks be immediately expunged from the proceedings of Lok Sabha Debates dated December 12, 2024, the Congress leader said.

Dubey had raised the issue of alleged connections between Congress leaders and George Soros-backed outfits that were purportedly working on an agenda to destabilise India.

