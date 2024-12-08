Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): Amid reports of 'rift' over leadership in the INDIA bloc, Congress Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai on Sunday reaffirmed that the party will continue to play the role of an "elder brother" in the grand alliance.

Speaking to ANI, Rai underlined Rahul Gandhi's continued role as the party's leader and "unifying force."

"Congress party was in the role of elder brother in the INDIA alliance and will always remain so. Rahul Gandhi was our (INDIA alliance's) leader and will remain so. The way he worked to unite the country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Manipur to Maharashtra, he has that capability," Rai said.

Earlier, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee suggested that one strong leader is needed to lead the INDIA bloc following the defeat of Congress in the Haryana and Maharashtra assembly polls. He further said that the opposition alliance should be stronger to take on the BJP.

Following this, TMC MP Kirti Azad responded to suggestions by TMC leaders that Mamata Banerjee should lead the INDIA bloc following Congress' defeat in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

"Mamata Banerjee has a 100 per cent record. Whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a humiliating defeat, it was only in West Bengal... Whenever he comes to insult Bengal and its honour, her vote share increases," he said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) chief Sharad Pawar also acknowledged the leadership potential of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, emphasising her prominence as a national leader and the competence of her party's representatives in Parliament.

Pawar expressed his support, stating, "Yes, certainly (she is capable of leading the alliance). She is a prominent leader of this nation... she has that capability. The elected leaders she sent to Parliament are responsible, dutiful, and well-aware people. Therefore, she has the right to say so."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Pravin Darekar criticised Congress leadership, claiming Sharad Pawar's support for Mamata Banerjee indicated doubts about Rahul Gandhi's ability to lead the alliance.

"I think this means that Pawar Sahab wants to say that Rahul Gandhi's leadership is not capable and Congress can't lead now. So, Pawar Sahab's direction is towards one side and words on the other side. Only time will tell what is in his mind," Darekar told ANI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had earlier expressed support for Mamata Banerjee's role in the alliance. "We know Mamata ji's opinion. We also want her to be a major partner of the INDIA bloc. Whether it is Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, or Shiv Sena, we are all together. We will soon go to talk to Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata," Raut said during a press conference. (ANI)

