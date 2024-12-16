Ranchi, Dec 16 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Jharkhand on Monday announced a mega rally in Ranchi on December 18 to protest against the Centre.

State Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh said the protest march will be held from Shaheed Sthal to Raj Bhavan.

"The Centre is silent on the Manipur violence and the allegations against the Adani group. It is also refraining from discussing them in Parliament," he said, adding that the rally will focus on these two issues.

Kamlesh said the Congress will hold an election review meeting on December 21 and express gratitude to the workers who did exemplary work and helped the party win 16 assembly seats.

