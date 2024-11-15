Imphal, Nov 15 (PTI) The re-imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas in Manipur has sparked strong condemnation from Manipur Congress and other regional bodies.

State Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra on Friday criticised the decision, calling it a clear indication of the failure of both the central and state governments in addressing the ongoing turmoil in the state.

In a post on X, he stated that the re-application of AFSPA in districts like Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Jiribam, and Kangpokpi reflects the inability of the BJP-led government to restore peace after 18 months of unrest.

The police station areas where AFSPA has been reimposed are Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West district, Lamlai in Imphal East district, Jiribam in Jiribam district, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi and Moirang in Bishnupur.

Meghachandra further expressed concerns that the move could pave the way for the extension of AFSPA across all of Manipur, intensifying fears among the local population.

The apex body of the Imphal Valley Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) also voiced strong opposition to the decision.

COCOMI spokesperson K. Athouba questioned the rationale behind re-imposing AFSPA, urging the Centre to clarify how the Act would help restore peace and normalcy.

Athouba emphasised that the people of Manipur viewed the move as an overreach by New Delhi, undermining the state government and effectively imposing a form of President's Rule in the affected areas.

The Shiv Sena also called for the repeal of AFSPA in the newly re-imposed regions of Imphal Valley, aligning with local opposition to the legislation.

In a separate development, thousands of protesters marched in Ukhrul district, a Naga-dominated area, to oppose AFSPA, border fencing, and restrictions under the Free Movement Regime.

Organised by the Tangkhul Shanao Long, an apex body of Tangkhul Naga community, the protesters carried placards with slogans like "Nagas are not lost people, save the peace and respect the unique history of Nagas."

