New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Congress flag was ceremoniously hoisted at the newly established headquarters of the party, in the presence of key figures including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, LoP Rahul Gandhi, along with other distinguished leaders of the party.

The Indira Gandhi Bhawan is designed to meet the evolving needs of the party and its leaders, featuring modern facilities to support administrative, organisational, and strategic activities.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said, "I want to congratulate the people of the Congress party today. This new headquarters is going to be a milestone for the country in the future..."

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "We will move forward with new resolve to protect the Constitution and democratic values in the country."

Senior party leader Rajiv Shukla said, "...With a new headquarters, new energy will flow and the party will become strong again."

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "It is a new beginning. We are very happy that we have a new headquarters. I hope this will bring better things for the party and the country."

The new office, located at 9A, Kotla Road, opened its doors at 10.00 am on January 15, marking a historic moment for the party's legacy spanning over 139 years.

As per the release, the new AICC headquarters is named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, symbolising the Congress Party's continuing mission to uphold the vision of its stalwarts. As the party that led India's freedom movement under the leadership of luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel, the Congress has remained steadfast in its dedication to building a modern, democratic, and equitable India, the release said.

This event brought together a distinguished gathering of leaders from across the country. The ceremony was set to be attended by prominent party leaders, including members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), former Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, and MPs. (ANI)

