Hubballi-Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], December 15 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could hold office because of the independence granted by the Constitution. It was due to the Congress party that PM Modi has all the rights, he said.

He (PM Modi) couldn't have been the Prime Minister of this country if not for the Constitution, the Karnataka Deputy CM said.

"Prime Minister should know that Congress only has given him all rights - with the Constitution, with the national flag, with the national anthem and independence. That is why, when independence has been given to him and democracy has been given, now he is the Prime Minister of this country. He couldn't have been the Prime Minister of this country if not for the constitution," Shivakumar told ANI.

Speaking on the 11 pledges presented by PM Modi, Shivakumar said, "Let us see. Let us hope for the best for this country."

Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress on Saturday, accusing it of disrespecting the Constitution and presented eleven pledges for India's bright future, noting that the government and people should follow their duties and the country's politics should be free of "parivarvad".

Responding to a two-day discussion in Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution, PM Modi made repeated reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family, accusing every generation of its leaders of disrespecting the Constitution.

"Congress has continuously disrespected the Constitution. It has made attempts to reduce its importance. History of Congress is full of such examples," he said. He took the "biggest jumla" jibe at Congress over its 'Garibi Hatao' slogan and said his government's mission is to free the poor from their difficulties.

"If we follow our fundamental duties, no one can stop us from making Viksit," the Prime Minister said.

Slamming Congress for the emergency, he said the country was turned into a prison, citizens' rights were snatched, and press freedom was curtailed.

Taking a dig at Congress, he said from 1947 to 1952, India did not have an elected government but a temporary, selected one, with no elections held. He highlighted that before 1952, the Rajya Sabha was not formed, and there were no state elections, meaning there was no mandate from the people.

The two-day debate on 75 years of the Constitution started in Lok Sabha on Friday. (ANI)

