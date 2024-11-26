Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI) BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that the Congress government in Telangana is trampling on the rights of citizens and causing numerous hardship to people.

In an open letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on the occasion of National Constitution Day, Rao claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds a copy of the Constitution in his hands and talks about upholding constitutional values but the Congress government is violating all constitutional principles.

The BRS leader said the CM never paid respect to a giant Ambedkar statue installed by the previous BRS government in Hyderabad and the Congress government encouraged defection of MLA from the BRS.

Later, addressing a meeting of BRS leaders of Hyderabad at the party office here, Rao asked the party cadre to make the 'Deeksha Diwas' proposed to be organised on November 29 a success.

The 'Deeksha Diwas' is being organised to mark the anniversary of the indefinite fast launched by BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao in 2009 that led to the then Union Home Minister P Chidambaram announcing on December 9 that the process of formation of Telangana would be initiated.

Speaking to reporters, Rama Rao took exception to CM Revanth Reddy's comments that several investment proposals by the Adani Group were approved during the BRS previous regime. He claimed that the projects mentioned by the CM were National Highway, defence-related and others which are handled by the Centre.

The BRS working president held the Congress government responsible for the death of a girl student of a state-run social welfare residential school in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district due to alleged food poisoning.

The girl passed away Monday night at a state-run hospital in Hyderabad where she was admitted earlier this month for better treatment.

Dismissing Rao's comments, ruling Congress MLA Beerla Ilaiah said the BRS working president is frustrated following loss of power. It was the BRS leader who hobnobbed with the Adani Group when the regional party was in power, the Congress MLA alleged.

