The International Day of Human Space Flight is observed every year on April 12 around the world. This annual celebration marks the anniversary of the first human space flight by Yuri Gagarin (USSR). This day to be celebrated on April 12 was proclaimed at the 65th session of the United Nations General Assembly on April 7, 2011, a few days before the 50th anniversary of the flight. April 12, 1961, was the date of the first human space flight, carried out by Yuri Gagarin, a Soviet citizen. This historic event opened the way for space exploration for the benefit of all humanity.

According to historical records, Yuri Gagarin crewed the Vostok 1 mission in 1961, completing one orbit around Earth over 108 minutes in the Vostok 3KA spacecraft, launched on a Vostok-K rocket from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, USSR. In this article, let’s know more about the International Day of Human Space Flight 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event.

International Day of Human Space Flight 2025 Date

International Day of Human Space Flight 2025 falls on Saturday, April 12.

International Day of Human Space Flight History

On October 4, 1957, the first human-made Earth satellite, Sputnik I, was launched into outer space, thus opening the way for space exploration. On April 12, 1961, Yuri Gagarin became the first human to orbit the Earth, opening a new chapter of human endeavour in outer space. The UNGA, in its resolution A/RES/65/271 of April 7, 2011, declared April 12 as the International Day of Human Space Flight. This day is celebrated each year at the international level, marking the beginning of the space era for mankind, reaffirming the important contribution of space science and technology in achieving sustainable development goals.

International Day of Human Space Flight Significance

International Day of Human Space Flight is an important annual event commemorating the first human spaceflight by Yuri Gagarin, a Soviet cosmonaut who orbited Earth on April 12, 1961, aboard the spacecraft Vostok 1. This day marked a major milestone in space exploration and the advancement of science and technology.

International Day of Human Space Flight serves as an excellent opportunity to celebrate human achievement in space exploration and highlights the role of space science in promoting peaceful international cooperation.

