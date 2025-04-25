Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 25 (ANI): Congress leader and Odisha party-in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu on Friday expressed grief on the Pahalgam terror attack and further questioning the government's security arrangements.

"Everyone in the country today is immersed in mourning and sorrow. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and also pray for the well-being of the injured. Whose responsibility was it to make sure there were security arrangements? If the security arrangements had been made, this wouldn't have happened. Intelligence is so powerful that if such an incident were to occur, there must have been planning involved. The security arrangements of the government have proved to be a failure on every front," the party leader said, speaking to ANI.

Lallu also urged the government to take measures against the attack and expose the veil of the conspiracy.

"I urge the government to take measures and expose the veil of this conspiracy," he further stated.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha met Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Srinagar and asked him to take effective steps to not only bring out those responsible for the attack but also to intensify the efforts to crush the infrastructure of terrorism and its ecosystem.

During the discussion, the Lieutenant Governor said the nation has full faith in the bravery and valour of our army, police and CAPFS, and they must work in close synergy to identify perpetrators, enablers and OGWS of Pahalgam terrorist killing and pursue the entire chain in a sustained manner and neutralise them.

"Every perpetrator and supporter of the Pahalgam terror attack, whatever his location or affiliation, must be hunted and they must pay the heavy price for the cowardly and dastardly act against our citizens," the Lieutenant Governor told the top army officials.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured. (ANI)

