Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi is an annual observance that is marked on January 30 across India. The day marks the death anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who was assassinated on January 30 in 1948. In the memory of Mahatma Gandhi, January 30 is observed as the Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day in India. Mahatma Gandhi, is fondly known as the 'Father of the Nation' in India. On this day in 1948, Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse during his evening prayers. In this article, let's know more about Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2025 date and the significance to honour him on Martyrs' Day.

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2025 Date

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2025 falls on Thursday, January 30.

Mahatma Gandhi's Legacy

Mahatma Gandhi led several freedom movements in India, like the Non-cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement, Quit India Movement, Khilafat Movement and the Champaran Satyagraha. In 1930, Gandhi also launched the Salt Satyagraha Gandhi played an important role in India's freedom movement. He demonstrated the power of non-violence, or ahimsa through various peaceful movements. He inspired leaders across the world with his values and principles.

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi Significance

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi is an annual event in India that serves as an opportunity to educate people of Gandhi’s contributions to India's struggle for independence and his efforts toward social reform, communal harmony, and the upliftment of the downtrodden.

On this day, the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, and other dignitaries of India pay homage to Gandhi at Raj Ghat in Delhi, his memorial site. On this day, schools, educational institutions, and organisations hold events like essay competitions, prayer meetings, and discussions to spread awareness about Gandhi's teachings.

