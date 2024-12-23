Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 23 (ANI): Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala has accused the ruling BRS and opposition BJP of trying to link the Congress party to the stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, which occurred in the aftermath of the film Pushpa 2's release.

Speaking about the controversy, Chamala stated, "BRS, BJP have the same agenda. Whatever incident happened after December 4 in relation to Pushpa 2, they want to blame the Congress party."

Also Read | Punjab Terror Conspiracy Case: Key Aide of Khalistani Terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa Arrested by NIA From Mumbai.

He went on to defend the party's stance, emphasizing that the Congress government in Telangana has no issue with the film industry or its actors. "Our Chief Minister has clearly said, we have no grudge against the film industry, the actor or his film," Chamala added.

Addressing the incident, the MP highlighted that the state government had only expressed that if Allu Arjun, the star of Pushpa 2, had been more responsible, the tragic stampede could have been avoided.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Professor Found Dead in Washroom of Rented Apartment with Plastic Cover Around Neck, Investigation Underway.

"Our Chief Minister, our government is only saying that if he (Allu Arjun) had been more responsible, the stampede incident that happened at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 would not have happened," said Chamala.

Chamala responded to reports about student activists allegedly associated with Congress who had visited Allu Arjun's house. He clarified, "Some student activists have gone to Allu Arjun's house, they say they are associated with Congress, but they are associated with many parties because they are students of Osmania University. All six of them have been arrested."

Chamala reaffirmmed that his government would never promote such behavior, reinforcing the Congress party's disassociation from the incident. "This government will never promote this..." he remarked.

Meanwhile, the state Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief, Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, on Monday accused the BRS and BJP of trying to exploit the Allu Arjun episode for political gain.

"The BRS and BJP want to take undue advantage of the Allu Arjun episode. This issue is entirely unrelated to the film industry. We have always supported the film industry, and the Congress party has extended numerous facilities to the Telugu film fraternity. However, they are attempting to derive political mileage from this incident. We have no connection with the vandalism at Allu Arjun's residence," the TPCC chief told ANI.

Earlier today, Congress leader Anirudh Reddy criticised actor Allu Arjun for allegedly using public enthusiasm for his personal commercial interests.

"The incident at Sandhya Theatre was unfortunate and occurred due to the presence of actor Allu Arjun. He is an actor conducting business. When the public gathers for him, it translates into more movies and money for him. However, this situation is grave--a mother has died, and her son is fighting for his life. When he (Allu Arjun) was granted bail, many actors visited his house, hugging and smiling, which was inappropriate. Whoever is at fault must face the law, and action must be taken. Let the law take its course," Reddy said.

On December 21, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy defended his government over the arrest of cine star Allu Arjun following the Sandhya Theatre incident.

The CM emphasised that "no special privileges" would be extended to anyone and reiterated that safeguarding people's lives remains the state government's priority. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)