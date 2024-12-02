Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Reacting to the Congress visit to Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said that the Congress party want to go there for "political tourism," adding that no one is allowed to break the law.

"Be it Samajwadi Party or Congress - the opposition parties think that they will benefit electorally by going to Sambhal... In every situation, we will maintain law and order in the state, no one will be allowed to break the law," Brajesh Pathak told ANI.

He further said that an unbiased investigation is underway in the Sambhal incident.

"A judicial committee has inspected the area, an unbiased investigation is going on and whatever decision the Court takes, we will follow that. Congress party want to go there for a political tourism," he added.

The committee members visited the areas and spoke to the residents as well as officials regarding the incident. The panel was accompanied by security personnel as they visited the violence-hit area.

Earlier in the morning, Uttar Pradesh Police issued a notice to Congress state president Ajay Rai asking them not to visit violence-hit Sambhal.

Congress President Ajay Rai said that he would go to Sambhal "peacefully."

"They have issued me a notice and have asked me that my visit will cause chaos. Certainly, we also don't want chaos but peace to prevail. The atrocity and injustice that was done there by the police and the govt, I want my leadership to know this. They (police) gave me notice but I will go there peacefully," Rai said.

Azad Samaj Party's National President Chandrashekhar Azad said that people should raise their voice against the violence in Samabhal.

"When this violence took place, I tried to put fort that atrocity before everyone... Contradictory statements are being made - the district magistrate is saying that law & order are not good (in Sambhal) whereas other big officials are saying that law & order are good. This subject is beyond politics and all should raise their voices against the government's atrocities," he said.

Tensions in Sambhal have been high since November 19, when a local court ordered a survey of the mosque. Clashes between protestors and police over the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid resulted in four deaths. (ANI)

