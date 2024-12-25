New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Delhi Congress President Devendra Yadav, along with party leader Ajay Maken and other members on Wednesday released a booklet titled 'Mauka Mauka Har Baar Dhokha,' which details the alleged wrongdoings of Arvind Kejriwal's 11-year government and the 10-year government of the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Congress president Devendra Yadav, said, "Today, we are releasing a booklet on the wrong deeds of the 11 years of Arvind Kejriwal's Govt and 10 years of BJP's Government."

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Achieves Massive Personal Milestone; Equals Joint-Highest Test Bowling Ratings for India Alongside Retired Ravichandran Ashwin.

Yadav claimed that the people of Delhi feel betrayed by both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP, despite the promises made by these governments.

"For the last 11 years, the AAP has governed Delhi, and for the past 10 years, the BJP has been in power at the centre. The citizens of Delhi elected both parties in hope, but after 11 years, they feel let down. During the 15 years that the Congress government, led by Sheila Dikshit, was in power in Delhi, significant advancements were made in areas such as development, pollution control, women's rights, pensions for the elderly, and providing ration cards and gas cylinders to the needy. Those 15 years laid a strong foundation for making Delhi a world-class city," Yadav said.

Also Read | BJP Slams Aam Aadmi Party After 2 Departments of Delhi Government Deny Existence of Mahila Samman Yojana, Sanjeevani Yojana Schemes, Calls It 'Massive Fraud'.

This follows AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's statement on December 11, in which he ruled out any possibility of an alliance with the Congress for the 2024 general elections.

The Congress, which held power in Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has struggled in recent assembly elections, failing to secure any seats in the past two polls.

Assembly elections in Delhi are expected to take place in early 2025. After winning 67 out of 70 seats in 2015, AAP again won 62 seats in the 2020 assembly elections. While BJP took its tally from three to eight seats, Congress failed to open its account for the second straight time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)