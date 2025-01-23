Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 23 (ANI): BJP leader CR Kesavan on Thursday accused the Congress of dishonouring and sidelining the struggles and sacrifices of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

His remarks came as the nation is celebrating Parakram Diwas to mark Netaji's birth anniversary. Today is the freedom fighter's 128th birth anniversary.

"While the Congress Party dishonoured and sidelined the struggles and sacrifices of Netaji Bose, PM Modi is fulfilling Netaji's noble vision of an inclusive, strong and self-reliant Bharat," Kesavan told ANI.

"Netaji Bose was one of the greatest patriots of India whose matchless courage stirred a wave of nationalism leading to freedom... Today Netaji would have been very proud to see the modernization of our military under the leadership of PM Modi," he added.

He thanked PM Modi for restoring the "right narrative" to showcase the sacrifices of various leaders in the freedom struggle.

"The Congress Party for decades has peddled a prejudiced discourse when it came to the freedom struggle focusing on only the Nehru dynasty... We are thankful to PM Modi for restoring the right narrative to showcase the sacrifices of various leaders in the freedom struggle," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his cabinet colleagues, paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary in Samvidhan Sadan on Thursday.

PM Modi also interacted with school students present there. Rajya Sabha LOP and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary.

"Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His contribution to India's freedom movement is unparalleled," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"He epitomised courage and grit. His vision continues to motivate us as we work towards building the India he envisioned," he added.

In 2021, the central government officially designated January 23 as Parakram Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose. (ANI)

