Guwahati, Jan 17 (PTI) A collaborative initiative between the Centre, the Assam government and the IIT Guwahati to equip professionals with the necessary skills to contribute effectively to road safety and accident prevention got underway on Wednesday.

The IIT Guwahati has initiated the 15-Day Road Safety Auditors Certification Course in alignment with the shared vision of the central and state governments to prioritise the development of road infrastructure in the northeastern states, an official statement said.

The course is being conducted in association with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRT&H) and the Indian Roads Congress (IRC).

"The increased focus on road infrastructure development in the northeastern states has been accompanied by a rise in road accidents and fatalities," the statement said.

Acknowledging the need to address it, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has underscored the importance of concerted efforts to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in road accident deaths by 2025.

Speaking on the initiative, course coordinator Prof. Akhilesh Kumar Maurya of the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT-Guwahati, said, “The increasing frequency of road accidents underscores the urgency for targeted initiatives that bolster the knowledge and skills in the area of road safety of key stakeholders. Recognising the unique challenges posed by Assam's diverse terrain, it is imperative to tailor capacity-building efforts to address specific regional concerns.”

The course is a novel initiative to sensitise as well as make the participants aware of road safety through rigorous theoretical classes and field exercises, he said.

“The government of Assam is taking various steps to reduce road accidents. However, capacity building in the area of road safety among the stakeholders is still lagging,” Maurya added.

The course is being attended by over 25 delegates, including engineers from the Public Works Department (Roads) across various districts of Assam and other consultants from different states.

Speaking on the course structure, course coordinator Nipjyoti Bhardwaj of the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT-Guwahati, said, “The programme includes real-world case studies, guidance on the latest tools and techniques and interactive sessions designed to simulate the complexities of road safety and accident prevention. A key feature is a two-day field visit, allowing participants to apply their skills on-site under the mentorship of seasoned professionals.”

