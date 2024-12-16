New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Monday issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj in a defamation complaint filed by former Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendra Jain.

Jain has filed a criminal defamation complaint against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj. He has also filed a civil defamation case against her.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal issued notice to Swaraj and listed the matter for hearing on December 20 at 11:00 AM.

The court has asked Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj, the counsel for Satyendra Jain, to file a processing fee (PF) to serve her copy of the complaint. Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj appeared through video conferencing and Advocate Kaustubh Khanna physically appeared.

On December 10, the court had listed the complaint of Satyendra Jain for order on pre-summoning evidence or notice in support of his complaint.

Jain has alleged that Swaraj made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023, claiming that this interview was watched by millions of people. He has claimed that these remarks were made by Swaraj to defame him and to gain undue political advantage. The allegations were levelled in the context of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at his house, the plea said.

Former Delhi Minister Jain has alleged that Swaraj falsely stated that Rs. three crores were recovered from his house. He claimed that she had also stated that 1.8 kg of gold and 133 gold coins were recovered from his house.

"It is stated that these statements were made in context with the raid of ED at the complaint's house. He is on bail in this case and the same is pending before the court," read the complaint filed.

Jain alleged that Swaraj had further defamed by calling him "Corrupt" and "Fraud". Several false, malicious and defamatory allegations were levelled against the complainant, he alleged.

In his complaint Jain said, "It is stated that the accused has played havoc with the reputation of the complainant and the smear campaign has caused a cascading effect on the complainant as husband, father, brother, friend and as a common of the society, apart from scarring his otherwise unblemished political reputation. It is said that the damage and dent caused by the frivolous allegations levelled by the accused is immeasurable as the complainant's character and reputation stand assailed not only as the elected representative and mass leader but even in his personal capacity." (ANI)

