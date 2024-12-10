New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday posted for December 16 the pronouncement of its decision on whether to take cognisance of a criminal defamation complaint filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.

"I will pass order on December 16," Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal said.

Also Read | Notable Deaths of 2024: From Ratan Tata to Maggie Smith and Baba Siddique, List of Famous People Who Passed Away This Year.

Jain has alleged in his complaint that Swaraj made defamatory remarks against him during a TV interview on October 5, 2023, which he claimed was watched by millions of people.

Jain alleged that Swaraj falsely claimed Rs 3 crore were recovered from his house. She also stated that 1.8 kg gold and 133 gold coins were recovered from the house, Jain claimed.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 2 Killed as Motorcycle Hits Stationary Tempo on Ballia-Bairiya Highway.

He said Swaraj made the remarks to defame him and to gain undue political advantage, according to the complaint.

Swaraj further defamed Jain by calling him 'corrupt' and 'fraud', the complaint alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)