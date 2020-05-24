India News | COVID-19: Jalna Count Touches 61 as 7 Test Positive

Jalna, May 24 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 patients in Jalna district reached 61 on Sunday with seven more persons testing positive for the infection, an official said.
The seven are in the 4-55 age group and includes two women and a girl, he added.
All are undergoing treatment in the COVID hospital here, he said.
