India News | COVID-19: Jalna Count Touches 61 as 7 Test Positive

Jalna, May 24 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 patients in Jalna district reached 61 on Sunday with seven more persons testing positive for the infection, an official said.

The seven are in the 4-55 age group and includes two women and a girl, he added.

All are undergoing treatment in the COVID hospital here, he said.

