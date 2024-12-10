New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Tuesday expressed grief at the passing of KM Tiwari, a member of the party's central committee and former secretary of its Delhi unit.

Tiwari (72) died on Tuesday after battling cancer for several months.

The CPI(M) said in a statement, "The polit bureau expresses its deep grief at the passing of KM Tiwari, member of the central committee and former secretary of the Delhi state committee of the party."

A trade union leader, Tiwari rose through the ranks working in the Ghaziabad-Sahibabad industrial belt.

He went on to become state secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) in Delhi and was also on its general council and working committee for many years.

Tiwari joined the CPI(M) in 1977 and was elected to the Delhi state committee in 1988, its secretariat in 1991, and the central committee in 2018.

"The polit bureau dips its red banner in his memory. It conveys its deepest sympathy and condolences to the members of his family," the CPI(M) said.

