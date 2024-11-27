Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 137 battalion conducted a free medical camp on Wednesday at Government School Roun in District Udhampur under the Civic Action Programme (CAP).

This was the third medical camp under the CAP in the district during which medicines like antacids, Vitamin E tablets, multivitamins, Vitamin B complex tablets, cough syrups, and sanitary pads were distributed free of cost.

Presiding over the camp, Commandant of CRPF 137 battalion Manoj Kumar Sikon said, "Considering the winter season, free medicines and cough syrup are being provided to young children.... This is the third programme we have done under the CAP. We offered test reports, ECG reports and free medicines to the local public in today's medical camp...

"Medicines like antacids, Vitamin E tablets, multivitamins, Vitamin B complex tablets, cough syrups, and sanitary pads are being distributed free of cost. We are raising awareness about CRPF to the children by involving them in this programme. Health-related awareness is also being spread to the locals so they can take care of their health," Manoj Kumar Sikon added further.

Also present at the event, Medical Officer of CRPF 137 battalion Dr Manish said, "Fog days are coming soon during which respiratory patients suffer a lot. For this purpose, we are nebulizing them and we are providing respiratory pumps as well. School children often suffer from worms in the stomach, for which we are giving syrups to the needful patients under the CAP."

On November 21 a similar medical was organised by the 137 Battalion of CRPF in Udhampur.

Earlier, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a mock drill on emergency and rescue operations in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

