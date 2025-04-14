An autistic, nonverbal teenager with cerebral palsy has died after being shot nine times by police in Idaho, sparking national outrage. 17-year-old Victor Perez was holding a kitchen knife on April 5 when officers arrived, but his family insists he posed no threat. As per a report, Police fired within 12 seconds of arriving, with no attempt at de-escalation. Doctors later removed nine bullets from his body, and his leg was amputated. Perez, who had been in a coma post-surgery, passed away after being taken off life support on Saturday, April 12. Four officers have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues. Shooting at US Air Force Base: Firing at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico Kills Airman, Wounds Another; FBI Takes Over Investigation.

Victor Perez, a 17-year-old autistic, nonverbal teen with cerebral palsy, has died after being shot multiple times by police in Pocatello, Idaho.

