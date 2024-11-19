Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that it is crucial for the police to strengthen systems that demonstrate their capacity to combat crime, as per a release.

"With the rapid changes in the country, the world, and the criminal landscape, it is crucial for the police to strengthen systems that demonstrate their capacity to combat crime," Amit Shah said, after inaugurating the Golden Jubilee edition of the All India Police Science Conference at the National Defence University in Lavad, Dahegam taluka, Gandhinagar.

Also Read | Supriya Sule, Nana Patole Involved in Bitcoin Scam To Fund Campaigns for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Claims Former IPS Officer Ravindra Nath Patil.

The 50th edition of the conference, a joint initiative of the Bureau of Research and Development and the National Defence University, will take place on November 19 and 20.

Amit Shah stated that this was his fourth participation in the All India Police Science Conference. Reflecting on his first experience in Lucknow, he emphasized the need for vigilance to ensure the conference remains impactful and not just a ceremonial event.

Also Read | Bhavnagar Godown Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts Inside Building in Gujarat's Randanpuri Market, Video Shows Plumes of Smoke Emanating.

While the Police Science Congress accepted this responsibility, he called for the fusion of research, development, innovation, and transformation to ensure the safety and security of the people.

He emphasized that planning without understanding the upcoming challenges is bound to fail. He confidently stated that India will lead in every sector over the next 20 years and that, over the next 10 years, everyone must align with technological advancements.

Acknowledging that obstacles are an inevitable part of any system, he stressed that overcoming them has led to significant achievements. He proudly declared that by April 2028, India will be the third-strongest economy in the world.

Reflecting on the Corona crisis, he noted that India was a major concern for the world, given its population of 140 crore and the challenges posed by the pandemic.

He pointed out that, thanks to India's Vedic traditions and Ayurvedic practices, the country emerged from the crisis resilient, with less impact than many other nations. He also highlighted that this period catalyzed a fundamental transformation in India's internal security and justice system.

He stated, "Success cannot be achieved without change. In the future, India's anti-criminal system will be the most modern and efficient. With the introduction of three new criminal laws, justice will be delivered within three years in any court, anywhere in the country. The days of waiting for years for justice are over. I say this with full responsibility." He added, "We must progress from the starting point to the final success. However, success is not defined by numbers or statistics, nor is the goal achieved through such metrics. For example, when comparing the past and present situations in Kashmir, the North East, and Naxal-affected regions, it is clear that 70 per cent of violence has been reduced, which is a major accomplishment."

He also praised the progress in the narcotics sector, stating that 5.45 lakh kilograms of narcotics have been seized, with goods valued at Rs 35,000 crore based on current prices.

He clarified that this increase in seizures does not imply a rise in narcotics cases, but is rather a reflection of the success of improved security and police efforts over the past decade. Additionally, he noted that in just four years, three new criminal laws have been passed, significantly contributing to the reduction of criminal activity in the country.

Through Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), 17,000 police stations have been linked and computerized for the first time. Additionally, 22,000 courts have been connected through the e-court system.

Data on two crore prisoners is stored in Vision, while more than 1.5 crore prohibitions are available in Prohibition. Over 23 lakh forensic users' data is accessible through E-Forensic, and NAFIS (National Automated Fingerprint Identification System) holds fingerprints of 1.06 crore people. Moreover, data on 22,000 terrorist activities and investigations is available in i-MOT, while information on 7 lakh narcotic offenders is stored in the National Integrated Database on Arrested Narco Offenders (NIDAAN). The Crime Multi-Agency Center contains data on 1 lakh human trafficking offenders and 16 lakh alerts. He noted that all future data will also be integrated into this system.

Furthermore, a comprehensive process has been established to link courts, prosecution, police, jails, and FSL, ensuring seamless coordination from crime to punishment, and from punishment to imprisonment.

He also mentioned three laws--Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshar Adhiniyam--and stated that the definition, which has emerged through changes in 27 places, will continue to evolve with technology, but the fundamental definition of the law will remain unchanged.

He concluded by stating that, in the 150-year-old law, citizens were not at the centre. However, in the three newly enacted laws, citizens' rights have been prioritized. These laws are fully integrated with technology, which will significantly speed up the justice process. He also emphasized the importance of enhancing systems through practical analysis, urging that AI-collected data be made result-oriented and carefully analyzed. He encouraged everyone present to embrace this topic as a challenge.

On this occasion, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel warmly welcomed the attendees of the All India Police Science Congress and reaffirmed that, during this Amrit Kaal leading up to India's centenary of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to making India a leader in every field--capable and self-reliant.

He noted that the first step in making the country Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) and Viksit (developed) is securing the country's borders and strengthening internal security, law, and order. He conveyed pride in the dedicated work of Home Minister Amit Shah, who is leading efforts to maintain security and law and order with great commitment.

Under Shri Amit Shah's leadership, the Union Home Ministry has implemented significant reforms in law enforcement and the police force. By focusing on scientific policing alongside community policing, a major transformation in crime investigation and detection methods has been achieved.

The Chief Minister, while discussing the modernization of the police force, emphasized that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the vision of Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Network Tracking System) and ICJS (Interoperable Criminal Justice System) have been successfully implemented nationwide. These systems enable simultaneous access to case data by police, forensic departments, prosecution, courts, and prisons, significantly expediting the investigation process.

During the event, four books were launched by the dignitaries, namely Police Vigyan, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Kaydo, Mission Karmayogi, and the 50th edition of the All India Police Science Congress 2024.

The event was graced by the presence of Union Home Secretary Shri Govind Mohan, BPRD Director General Shri Rajeev Kumar Sharma, BPRD Additional DG Shri Ravi Joseph Lokku, Rashtriya Raksha Shakti University Vice Chancellor Shri Bimal Patel, State Police Director General Shri Vikas Sahay, and other distinguished experts in security, technology, and forensics from across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)