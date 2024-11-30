Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 30 (ANI): A team led by Puducherry SSP Kalaivanan visited the beaches and the coastal roads in the region and inspected them as the Cyclone Fengal is expected to cross the coast on Saturday evening.

The authorities have advised the public to not visit beaches in Puducherry as well as in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, including Marina Beach, Pattinapakkam and Edward Elliot Beach. The tourist spots in Puducherry have been closed as a precautionary measure, owing to the impending cyclone Fengal.

Also Read | ‘Pet Dog' Remark: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Files Complaint With Election Commission Against Congress' Bhai Jagtap Over 'Kutta' Comment (Watch Video).

SSP Kalaivanan, speaking to ANI on Saturday, said that security has been heightened on the coastal roads and nearby areas in Puducherry. The SSP said that 300 personnel have been deployed on the coastal roads and beaches.

"For the last four days, we have been deploying police personnel along the beaches and apart from that we are also informing the fishermen and people living in the low-lying areas to be careful. Fishermen are not venturing into the sea. Since last night, we have closed all beaches. We have deployed nearly 300 personnel across all the beaches of Puducherry and we are coordinating with the NDRF also," the SSP said.

Also Read | FM Nirmala Sitharaman Urges Regional Rural Banks to Onboard Customers to Digital Services Such As Internet Banking, Mobile Banking and UPI.

The coastal areas of Puducherry witnessed rough sea and gusty winds on Saturday morning due to the impact of the cyclone. Puducherry received moderate rain, as per IMD, in the morning today but the rough sea was seen more than usual.

SSP Kalaivanan said that the government and the police are prepared to face Cyclone Fenchal, and that no public has been allowed to go to the coastal area.

Due to the Cyclone Fengal's impact, many coastal areas witnessed changes in weather with gusty winds and rains. Chennai has witnessed incessant heavy to moderate rainfall from last night till this morning, which has caused rough sea conditions with strong winds.

According to IMD, Cyclone 'Fengal' over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards earlier and is expected to cross north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts later in the day.

"The Cyclonic Storm "FENGAL" [pronounced as FEINJAL] over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, the 30th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 12.2°N and longitude 81.2°E, about 150 km east of Puducherry, 140 km southeast of Chennai, 210 km northeast of Nagappattinam and 400 km north of Trincomalee," RMC said.

"It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during evening of November 30," the weather department added.

The IMD said that Cyclone Fengal is being continuously monitored by the weather department from the Doppler weather radars at Chennai (S band), Sriharikota, and Chennai (X band) in addition to the satellite observations.

According to the IMD, the cyclone will hit the coastal areas of north Tamil Nadu today evening and a red alert was issued yesterday for various parts of southern states including south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Earlier Director of Regional Metereological Centre of Chennai, S Balachandran said that the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu will be impacted more.

"Mostly coastal districts, the crossing point is between Karaikal to Mahabalipuram near Puducherry, so, all along the coastal districts, the impact will be more. There will be wind and rainfall. Today the wind speed was 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph. At one to two, there will be extremely heavy rainfall, while at many places it will be scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall," Balachandran said.

Director of Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre in Andhra Pradesh, Srinuvas said that they have issued a warning of 'extremely heavy rainfall' for the districts of Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor for the next 24 hours.

"It is likely to move in the northwest direction and intensify into a cyclonic storm. In the next six hours, it is likely to move in the northwest direction towards and cross North Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry coast...Cyclone alert has been issued for the adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu...We have given an extremely heavy rainfall warning for the districts of Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor for the next 24 hours," Srinuvas said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)