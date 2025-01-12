Pauri Gharwal (Uttarakhand) [India], January 12 (ANI): The death toll has risen to five in Uttarakhand's Pauri Gharwal district bus accident when the vehicle lost control near the Dahalchori area and crashed into a 100-meter-deep ditch, an official said on Sunday.

Pauri Garhwal District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan informed that five people lost their lives and more than 10 people have been injured.

"Five people have died in the bus accident. Around 10 injured have been admitted to the Srinagar hospital for treatment...7 to 8 patients are admitted here in the Pauri district for treatment," Chauhan said.

The bus was going from Pauri to Dahalchori when it lost control and crashed into a 100-meter-deep ditch. There were a total of 22 people on the bus, according to SDRF Commander Arpan Yaduvanshi

Meanwhile, SDRF forces have reached the spot and conducting a thorough operation.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his grief over the tragic incident and informed about the rescue operations.

"Very sad news was received about the death of four passengers due to a bus accident on the way to Kendriya Vidyalaya in Pauri. I pray to God to grant the souls of the departed a place in His feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this pain. Relief and rescue operations are underway by the local administration and the injured are being treated at the nearest hospital. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured," CM Dhami wrote on X (ANI)

