New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is going to visit the 57th conference of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Teachers Association in Agra today.

Mentioning his visit in a post on X, he said, "Tomorrow, 07th January, I shall be in Agra to attend the Convention of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh. Looking forward to it."

The program will be held at the Mufid-e-Aam Inter College in Agra, where Raksha Mantri Singh will be the chief guest.

According to the program schedule released, the Defence Minister will reach the program at noon today.

After the inauguration, Singh is planning to visit the residence of Rajya Sabha MP Naveen Jain afterwards.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh also paid his respects to Guru Gobind Singh on his Prakash Utsav, saying that the coming generations will also draw inspiration from him.

"On the occasion of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Prakash Utsav, I bow to him. His entire life is the culmination of courage and valour. The coming generations will also continue to draw inspiration from his teachings. Best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Prakash Utsav," he said in a post on X.

Other leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also paid obeisance to the Sikh leader.

"I extend best wishes to the people of Bihar and the nation on the occasion of Prakash Parv Mahotsav of Guru Gobind Singh. This place is a source of inspiration for all of us and it inspires us to do sewa," the Bihar governor said.

January 6 is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. The 10th Sikh Guru gave the world the Khalsa Panth and is known for his ethics. (ANI)

