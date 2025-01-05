New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday hailed the joint efforts of the Delhi government and the Central government in advancing the transport sector of the national capital.

Speaking to ANI,said, "I would like to congratulate all the people of Delhi. The Delhi government and the central government are jointly taking the transport sector in Delhi forward."

CM Atishi added that with today's inauguration of the metro line, Delhi is starting to become a model in the transport sector in the country and the world.

"In the last 10 years, the transport sector has expanded on a very large scale in Delhi. In the last 10 years, the 200-km metro line has expanded. Apart from that, a 250-km Metro line is still under construction. 38 new flyovers in Delhi are providing high-speed transport, high-speed road travel to Delhi. Delhi is becoming a world leader in electric buses today. With today's inauguration of the metro line and RRTS, Delhi is starting to become a model in the transport sector in the country and the world."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 12,200 crore on Sunday in Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the 2.8 km stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park of Delhi Metro Phase-IV worth around Rs 1,200 crore. This will be the first stretch of Delhi Metro Phase-IV to be inaugurated. The areas of West Delhi such as Krishna Park, parts of Vikaspuri, Janakpuri among others will be benefitted," the release read.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the 26.5 km Rithala - Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, worth around Rs 6,230 crore. This corridor will connect Rithala in Delhi to Nathupur (Kundli) in Haryana, significantly enhancing connectivity in the North-Western parts of Delhi and Haryana. Key areas to benefit include Rohini, Bawana, Narela, and Kundli, improving access to residential, commercial, and industrial zones. Once operational, it will facilitate travel across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh through the extended Red Line. (ANI)

