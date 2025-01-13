New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): As many as 21 trains are running late on Monday due to low visibility caused by fog.

For the past several days, rail operations have been hit by inclement weather conditions, primarily dense fog.

Rajdhani Bhubaneswar, Rajdhani Howrah, Tejas Lucknow, Rajdhani Dibrugarh and Magadh Express are among the trains running late.

Several trains were delayed due to foggy weather conditions today, while some trains have also been cancelled. The Purushottam Express experienced the longest delay of 311 minutes, followed by the Poorva Express, which was delayed by 198 minutes. The Shramjeevi Express and JBP NZM SF Express reported delays of 197 minutes and 187 minutes, respectively.

Meanwhile, cold weather continued to persist in Delhi on Monday and a thick blanket of fog enveloped the national capital in the morning, causing a dip in visibility.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature at Delhi's Palam has been recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius on Monday.

As cold waves envelop the national capital, several flights are delayed at IGI Airport due to fog. Homeless individuals seek refuge in night shelters in the national capital as the winter chill intensifies in Northern India.

Additionally, the air quality index recorded in the national capital at 7 am today was 282, categorised as 'poor,' according to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (ANI)

