New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi president Virendraa Sachdeva criticised the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday for the pollution in the Yamuna river, and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party will be working to clean the Yamuna river.

"Look what Mother Yamuna's condition is. PM Modi has said that we will move forward with the idea of a clean Yamuna," he told ANI.

Speaking on the upcoming Assembly elections, he said that the party will contest all 70 seats because he considers all of them to be the priority.

"The party has given me the responsibility of the state president. I have to contest 70 seats. Any one seat is not important to me, all 70 seats are my priority...," he said.

Earlier today, Sachdeva reiterated the priority of cleaning the Yamuna.

He said, "To build a better Delhi, we will have to work with the vision of the Prime Minister. Yamuna is the BJP's priority. We want a BJP government to be formed in Delhi, Yamuna to be clean, corruption-free governance and Delhi to move ahead at the pace of development."

The BJP state president's remarks come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on AAP today for failing to implement central government schemes like Ayushman Bharat. He also took a veiled dig at Arvind Kejriwal for building an opulent residence for himself.

"The country knows it well that Modi never built a home for himself but has built more than 4 crore houses for the poor... 'Mai bhi koi sheeshmahal bana sakta.." (I could have also built a palace for myself)'. I urge all of you, whenever you interact and meet with slum dwellers, to ensure to tell them on my behalf that they will definitely get pucca houses, if not today, then tomorrow," the PM said.

Continuing his attack at Kejriwal the PM said, "...Ye AAP, ye 'aapda', Delhi par aayi hai', and hence the people of Delhi have waged a war against 'aapda'. Voters of Delhi have made up their minds to free Delhi from this 'aapda'. Every voter of Delhi is saying, 'aapda ko nahi sahenge, badal ke rahenge'..."

Earlier, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also asserted that the former Chief Minister needs to be removed and BJP should be brought in Delhi.

"Arvind Kejriwal has lost connection with the ground, now he is not in contact with people of villagers, poor people, people in slums, he is caught up in a dilemma now, which is the world of lies and loot." (ANI)

