New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Shortly after the Aam Aadmi Party announced the formation of a dedicated team of volunteers which will be stationed at every polling both on election to oversee EVM demonstrations, the office of R Alice Vaz, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer's reiterated the guidelines of the Election Commission on the deployment of volunteers or unauthorised people.

AAP sources had mentioned earlier that the party is looking to form a youth volunteer team for election day, expressing their apprehension of EVM tampering.

"We are confident of winning the election but there is also a fear that EVMs can be tampered with. That is why Aam Aadmi Party has prepared a team of such youth who will be present at every booth during the EVM demo on the morning of the election day and ensure that there is no problem in the EVM," Aam Aadmi Party sources said.

Following this statement, the X account of the Delhi CEO posted, "The Election Commission of India (ECI) has laid down clear guidelines regarding the presence of individuals at polling booths. As per these guidelines, deployment of volunteers or any other unauthorised individuals at polling stations or within the polling station premises is strictly prohibited as such actions may interfere with the conduct of free and fair elections and may be viewed as a violation of the ECI Guidelines."

The guidelines further read that only authorised polling agents which are appointed by contesting candidates in according with the Representation of the People Act, 1951 will be allowed inside polling stations. These agents must also carry a Form 10 appointment letter signed by the candidate or their election agent.

The Delhi CEO further mentioned that any person found loitering or influencing voters at polling stations without authorisation could be booked under relevant sections of the Representation of People Act.

"All political parties are reminded to ensure strict adherence to these guidelines. Volunteers or workers of any party must not interfere in the polling process or attempt to monitor EVM functioning, which is the exclusive responsibility of the Presiding Officer, Polling Officials, and Micro Observers under the supervision of the Returning Officer and General Observer respectively," the post added.

Talking about the "robust mechanisms" used for the smooth functioning of EVMs, the Delhi CEO said that any complaints related to EVMs should be raised with the returning officer or through the grievance redressal system.

"Rest assured, the ECI ensures robust mechanisms for the smooth functioning of EVMs, including mock polls, public demonstrations, and secure storage and transportation of EVMs. Any concerns or complaints related to EVMs should be raised with the Returning Officer or through the prescribed grievance redressal mechanism," the post read.

The Assembly elections in Delhi will take place in a single phase on February 5. The counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

