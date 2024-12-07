New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday visited the Burari Electric Bus Depot on Friday to inspect the charging infrastructure and facilities available for buses. She said that adopting electric buses was a major step in the direction to curb rising air pollution in the national capital.

"For the past seven to eight years, Delhi has been battling pollution, especially during October, November, and December when the air quality worsens significantly. When pollution levels began to rise, Arvind Kejriwal emphasised that while the stubble burning outside Delhi contributes to the issue, the city would take every possible step to combat pollution. Adopting electric buses was a major move in this direction," Delhi CM Atishi said in a press release.

The CM informed that Delhi has nearly 2,000 electric buses, which is the second largest fleet in the world, that plays an important role in fighting against air pollution.

"Under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi today boasts the world's second-largest fleet of nearly 2,000 electric buses, playing a pivotal role in the fight against pollution. We are continuously adding electric buses to the DTC fleet, and the day is not far when Delhi will have the largest fleet of electric buses in the world," CM Atishi said.

The Chief Minister credited the success of the electric bus initiative to the charging infrastructure initiated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The Burai bus depot has 32 fast-charging stations that enable buses to run 150 kilometres on just an hour of charging.

The depot can accommodate 160 buses and also has an automated washing system to maintain the fleet.

"The AAP government ensured the necessary charging infrastructure to support the electric bus revolution," CM Atishi said.

After the inspection, the Chief Minister interacted with bus drivers and conductors in their common room at the depot. The staff expressed their satisfaction with the facilities available at the depot.

"DTC is the lifeline of Delhi. Its drivers and conductors not only operate buses but also ensure the city keeps moving by ferrying over 40 lakh people daily to their destinations, thereby sustaining the city's economy," CM Atishi said. (ANI)

