New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inspected the Republic Day Camp 2025, where NCC cadets from across the nation presented her with a formal 'Guard of Honour.'

According to a press release from the Chief Minister's Office, CM Atishi praised the cadets for their discipline, patriotism, and commitment to social service, stating that their efforts inspire confidence in the nation's future.

She highlighted the role of youth in addressing India's challenges, such as ensuring quality education, better healthcare, and women's safety. She expressed optimism that the innovative ideas, enthusiasm, and hard work of young people could drive the country to become a global leader.

During her visit, CM Atishi inspected the Guard of Honour and attended a series of events, including a performance by the NCC band. She visited the Flag Area, showcasing displays from 17 NCC Directorates, and the 'Hall of Fame,' where cadets exhibited models of warships and aircraft. Cultural programmes celebrating India's diverse heritage were also part of the camp's highlights.

CM Atishi reflected on the significance of Republic Day and the adoption of India's Constitution on January 26, 1950. She called for young individuals to draw inspiration from freedom fighters, including Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi, who made immense sacrifices for the nation's independence. The Chief Minister underscored the importance of safeguarding the rights granted by the Constitution, which were hard-earned through such sacrifices.

CM Atishi paid tribute to freedom fighters, stating,"Many of those who fought for these rights were young. Bhagat Singh was just 23 when he gave his life for the nation. Imagine if he had chosen a safer, more conventional path; perhaps India would not be free today. Similarly, Mahatma Gandhi, Lala Lajpat Rai, and others sacrificed personal comfort and safety for the nation's freedom. Their names are iconic, but thousands of unsung heroes also stepped forward with one goal: to win freedom for India. They gave their lives so that every Indian could enjoy democratic rights."

"The future of our country--whether it will provide quality education to every child, healthcare to the poorest, and safety for every woman--rests in the hands of our youth. I trust that the discipline, patriotism, and spirit of service instilled by NCC will ensure that the nation's future is in safe hands. With committed and disciplined young people like you, nothing can prevent India from becoming the world's number one country," she said. (ANI)

