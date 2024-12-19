New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Delhi Congress workers and leaders staged a demonstration near the BJP headquarters here on Thursday to protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about B R Ambedkar and demanded his apology and resignation.

The protest was led by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, who called on Shah to apologise and accused him of not only insulting the architect of the Indian Constitution but also devaluing the Constitution, democracy and the marginalized sections of society.

While the Congress wants the country to be governed based on the Constitution, Shah and his allies aim to run the country according to the 'Manusmriti,' he alleged.

Congress workers, holding photographs of Ambedkar, shouted slogans against Amit Shah, declaring that the insult of Baba Saheb Ambedkar would not be tolerated by the people of India. They demanded that he should apologise for his insulting comments, a statement by Yadav said.

He further claimed that Shah's deliberate insult of Ambedkar had caused widespread anguish and anger in society, adding that the people of India would not forgive him if he failed to apologise.

