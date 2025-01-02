New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has written to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, accusing the AAP governmet in Delhi of blocking the Centre's welfare schemes for farmers in Delhi and called their policies "anti-agriculture" and "anti-farmer."

The Union Minister further stated that he had earlier raised the issue of Delhi's farmers' concern, but the Delhi government didn't "resolve these problems."

The letter dated January 1, reads, "I am writing this letter to you with great sorrow. You have never taken appropriate decisions in the interest of farmers in Delhi. The farmer-friendly schemes of the Central Government have also been prevented from being implemented in Delhi by your government. There is no sympathy for the farmers in your government."

"Today, the farmer brothers and sisters of Delhi are upset and worried. Due to the non-implementation of many farmer welfare schemes of the Center by the Delhi Government, the farmer brothers and sisters are being deprived of the benefits of these schemes. I had earlier also written a letter to you and informed you about the problems of the farmers of Delhi, but it is a matter of concern that your government has not resolved these problems," it added.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan called the AAP government's policies "anti-agriculture" and "anti-farmer."

"Not only have you not implemented the farmer welfare schemes of the Central Government in Delhi, but your policies have also been anti-agriculture and anti-farmer..." the letter reads.

Chouhan further accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of "cheating farmers" and taking their "political advantage" before the elections.

The letter reads, "For the last 10 years, there is an AAP government in Delhi, but it has always seemed that the former Chief Minister Mr. Kejriwal has only cheated the farmer brothers and sisters and has taken political advantage of them by making big announcements before the elections. As soon as Mr. Kejriwal came to power, instead of taking public welfare decisions, he has always cried about himself."

The Union Minister cited various schemes of the Central government such as Integrated Horticulture Development Mission, National Agriculture Development Scheme, Seed Village Program etc. which allegedly has been not implemented in Delhi.

Lashing out at their free electricity scheme, Chouhan stated that on one hand they talk about free electricity, but on the other hand, farmers are being charged a huge amount for agricultural electricity, similar to the commercial rates of electricity in Delhi.

The letter states, "You talk about free electricity but the AAP government in Delhi has fixed high electricity rates for farmers. Farmers are currently being charged commercial rates for electricity in Delhi. Cheap electricity is necessary for irrigation and other agricultural activities, but in Delhi, farmers are being charged a huge amount for agricultural electricity. Your government has cut off the electricity connections of irrigation equipment in the villages along the Yamuna, due to which they are facing a lot of difficulty in irrigation work. The crops of the farmers are drying up and their livelihood is also in danger."

The Union Minister requested CM Atishi to make decisions in the interest of the farmers, adding that political competition should not become an "obstacle" to farmers' welfare.

He urged to provide relief to the farmers of Delhi by implementing the schemes of the Central Government.

"I request you to take decisions in the interest of the food producers and ensure that the farmers in Delhi get the benefits of the agricultural schemes of the Center. Political competition should not become an obstacle in farmer welfare. Farmer welfare is the duty of every government, irrespective of the party, you should rise above party politics and take decisions in the interest of farmers. You should provide relief to the farmers of Delhi by implementing the schemes of the Central Government," the letter reads. (ANI)

