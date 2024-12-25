New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Following notices issued by senior Delhi government officials disowning the ruling AAP's registration process for two of its schemes in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Central government of instructing probe agencies including the CBI, ED and Income Tax to arrest chief minister Atishi by fabricating a false case against her.

The former Delhi Chief Minster further said that the BJP was "rattled" over the recent schemes (Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana) introduced by the AAP.

"We have announced the Mahila Samman Yojana under which women will get Rs 2,100 per month after AAP wins the elections. The Sanjeevani Yojana for free medical treatment of senior citizens was also announced. BJP is rattled by registrations for these schemes Delhi cabinet has already approved the Rs 1,000 allowance and a notification has been issued," Kejriwal said.

"As per sources, recently there was a meeting between the CBI, ED and Income Tax. They have been instructed from above to arrest CM Atishi by fabricating any false case against the CM," Kejriwal said in a press conference today.

He said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will face a "historic loss" in the upcoming 2025 Delhi assembly elections. He also accused the BJP of fabricating "conspiracies" and jailing senior party leaders and ministers when all failed.

"We carried out work that nobody witnessed in the last 75 years. When all their conspiracies failed, they sent senior AAP leaders and ministers to jail. They sent Satyendra Jain, Manish Sisodia and me to jail. Despite this, we didn't stop our work. It is clear that the BJP is not winning. This will be a historic loss for the BJP in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections," Kejriwal said.

The former Chief Minister of Delhi, said that the BJP has failed to do the only job they were given by the people of Delhi, which was to maintain law and order. They have destroyed that as well since people are living in fear, he added.

"In the last ten years, the BJP has no work in Delhi. The people of Delhi only gave them one job, which was to maintain law and order. However, they destroyed that also since people are living in fear. They are asking for votes only by criticising and abusing Kejriwal. They have no CM face or candidates. They have no agenda or narrative (to contest elections). On the other hand, AAP has a positive campaign based on the work done," Kejriwal said.

Several newspapers today carried a public notice issued by a joint director in the Department of Women and Child Development,Delhi government's labelling the Mahila Samman Yojana as "non-existent." The department stated that no such scheme has been officially notified.

In the public notice, the Women and Child Development Department confirmed that any private individual or political party involved in collecting information from citizens through forms and registration processes in the name of the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' is "committing fraud."

"It is clarified that no such scheme has been notified by the Delhi Government," the Women and Child Development Department said the notice.

Another public notice by the special secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department said that there was no scheme to provide free treatment to Delhi's residents aged over 60 at private and government hospitals.

In a public notice published in newspapers, the health department has said that it does not have "any such supposed Sanjeevani scheme in existence". It added that it had not authorised anyone to collect personal data from elderly citizens and is not providing any card.

It called the promises fraudulent, adding that people have started visiting government hospitals and offices to enquire about the scheme. (ANI)

