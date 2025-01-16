New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Green Genome India Pvt Ltd showcased the groundbreaking BHISHM Cube, a portable healthcare unit, at Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi. This innovative solution is part of Project Aarogya Maitri, a visionary initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revolutionize disaster management.

The event highlighted the capabilities of the BHISHM Cube, one of the most critical components of the Aarogya Maitri initiative.

The BHISHM Cube is designed to provide comprehensive medical care during emergencies, featuring advanced equipment such as - Handheld X-ray Devices: Compact and portable, enabling efficient diagnostic imaging in remote areas; Portable Ultrasound Machines: Ensuring immediate and accurate medical diagnosis; Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices: Providing instant test results for timely patient treatment and AI-Enabled Facial Recognition Applications: Streamlining healthcare delivery during crises by assisting in patient identification and medical history tracking.

The BHISHM Cube and its associated equipment are envisioned to play a transformative role in India's disaster response mechanisms, emphasising the urgent need for nationwide installations of these life-saving kits.

Participation by Global Delegates in the demonstration saw an impressive turnout, including ambassadors and dignitaries from countries such as Uganda, Mozambique, Mongolia, and South Sudan, among others.

These representatives praised the initiative's innovative approach to providing rapid and effective healthcare solutions in disaster-stricken areas. The event served as a platform to exhibit India's capability to manufacture and deploy portable hospitals and state-of-the-art medical equipment.

The ambassadors expressed their admiration for the initiative, noting its potential to significantly enhance global disaster management systems.

The Aarogya Maitri demonstration featured an array of advanced medical equipment and technology. Some of the notable devices on display included Handheld X-ray Devices Compact and portable, these devices allow for efficient diagnostic imaging in remote and disaster-hit regions.

Project Aarogya Maitri reflects India's commitment to becoming a global leader in disaster response and healthcare innovation. The BHISHM Cube is a portable healthcare unit equipped with essential medical tools, making it a vital resource for managing emergencies. Its modular design and ease of deployment make it suitable for use across varied terrains and disaster scenarios.

The presence of ambassadors from various nations underscored the international interest in the Aarogya Maitri initiative. Many delegates expressed their desire to explore partnerships and adopt similar solutions in their home countries. Uganda's ambassador commended the project, calling it "a beacon of hope for countries struggling with limited healthcare resources during emergencies."

Mozambique's representative highlighted the importance of global collaboration in tackling disaster management challenges, stating, "The Aarogya Maitri project is a testament to India's innovation and its willingness to share solutions with the world. This initiative has the potential to save countless lives globally."

The demonstration at Maharashtra Sadan marked a significant milestone for Project Aarogya Maitri, bringing global attention to India's efforts in advancing disaster management technology. The event highlighted the importance of preparedness, innovation, and international collaboration in addressing the growing challenges posed by disasters.

This landmark event reaffirms India's position as a leader in disaster response innovation, setting an example for other nations to follow. (ANI)

