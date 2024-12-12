New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, in a significant stride towards strengthening child protection services in Delhi, has approved the conversion of 11 temporary Welfare Officer/Probation Officer posts in the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department to permanent positions.

According to an official release, these crucial roles, categorized as Group B posts under Level 6 of the pay matrix (Rs 35,400 - Rs 1,12,400), were established in 2018 to bolster the implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015 to address the complex challenges faced by vulnerable children in the Delhi. The Finance Department, in accordance with OM dated August 13, 2020, had recommended 11 posts of Welfare Officer/Probation Officer for conversion into permanent posts.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Thousands of Villagers Launch Violent Campaign Against Maoists in West Singhbhum; 10 Reported Killed.

The WCD Department had initially sought the conversion of 12 temporary posts. However, after careful consideration, the Finance Department recommended the conversion of 11 posts, with one post being abolished due to prolonged vacancy, the release stated.

"Also, in another move to ensure the smooth functioning of government services, LG Saxena approved the extension of 62 Supervisors, 06 LDCs, and 19 Peons on a contractual basis under the 'Saksham Anganwadi' and 'Poshan 2.0' Scheme in the Department of Women and Child Development for the year 2024-25. The extension will be valid until March 2025 or until regular appointments are made, whichever is earlier," the release said.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: 8 Bengali-Speaking Migrant Workers Stripped, Paraded on Road for ‘Misbehaving’ With Local Woman in Sundergarh.

Simultaneously, the LG has directed the Department to forward requisitions to the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for filling up vacant posts on a regular basis. This proactive step aligns with the LG's commitment to addressing the issue of vacant positions across various departments.

Earlier in 2023, while approving the extension of these employees for the previous year, Saxena had specifically urged the Department to expedite the process of filling vacant posts through regular recruitment.

The release mentioned that since assuming office, LG Saxena has prioritized the filling of vacant positions in Delhi Government departments. This initiative not only ensures efficient service delivery but also offers numerous employment opportunities to aspiring candidates. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)