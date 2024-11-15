New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): The 12th edition of the North East Festival kick-started on Friday at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

The festival is meant to showcase the "essence" of eight northeastern states.

"Uniting over 200 communities, the festival began with a vibrant opening ceremony featuring the lighting of the lamp and a felicitation of distinguished dignitaries," read a statement by the organisers of the event.

Multiple people, including Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Minister, Pasang Dorjee Sona; Nagaland Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Anong; Union Ministry of Culture Secretary Arunish Chawla; and Union Minister of State (Textiles, MEA) Pabitra Margherita and others.

Moreover, the festival industry leaders also met at the B2B tourism meet to discuss tourism opportunities in the northeast. Members of multiple organisations like the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI) and the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) also participated in discussions.

"These leaders brought their expertise to the table, reinforcing the Northeast's potential as a premier tourism destination," read the statement by the organisers.

Secretary of Tourism and Managing Director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation Padmapani Bora present at the event emphasised, "Assam's infrastructure and connectivity have reached new heights, making it a sought-after destination for travellers. The state offers everything from heritage and scenic beauty to fascinating nightlife and shopping experiences. With the International Tourism Mart in Kaziranga later this month, we aim to further spotlight the Northeast's cultural wealth and tourism potential."

The event also offered over 60 food stalls representing the eight states of the Northeast.

"Visitors indulged in delicacies like smoked pork from Nagaland, bamboo shoot curries from Mizoram, Assamese pithas, and Khasi-style pork ribs. Adding a unique touch, Delhi-based stalls also participated, blending local flavours with Northeastern cuisines to offer an inclusive culinary experience," read the statement.

The people also witnessed various traditional dances, including the Maibi dance, Pung Cholom, Kartal Cholom, Leima Jagoi, Raas Leela, Sattriya, and Bamboo Dance.

Assam's singer and state's icon Zubeen Garg also performed at the festival, among other artists. Aryan Katoch, Jack of Spade'Z, Rocky Glock, Sheldawn, Ring Dangsha, Just Chorus, and DJ Loki.

"The fashion show added glamour and sophistication, showcasing collections by 16 talented designers from the Northeast. It captivated the audience, with models walking to live music and weaving an unforgettable narrative of Northeastern creativity," read the statement.

The festival's organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta also highlighted how this festival is a celebration of the Northeast region.

"The North East Festival is a celebration of the region's vivacious spirit, bringing together culture, creativity, and commerce under one roof. From soulful performances to meaningful collaborations, this platform unites diverse traditions and paves the way for opportunities that benefit the entire region. Our aim this year is to inspire connections, create opportunities, and take the essence of the Northeast to greater heights," Mahanta said.

The North East Festival continues until November 17, offering a mix of art, music, food, fashion, and business engagements. Visitors can explore unique exhibitions, taste exquisite cuisines, enjoy mesmerising performances, and connect with the unparalleled diversity that defines the Northeast. (ANI)

