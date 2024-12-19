New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a 21-year-old cyber fraudster from Kolkata and seized five mobile phones, one laptop, five cheque books, 20 debit cards, one passbook and 03 stamps of proprietorships, officials said on Thursday.

The accused identified as Ayan Das is a resident of Kolkata who provided bank accounts on commission basis and actively supplied bank accounts to other fraudsters, police said.

The police initiated an investigation after the victim, Srinivasan, reported cyber fraud of Rs 23 Lakh at Cyber Police Station in South West Delhi.

The victim alleged that he was added to the WhatsApp group "MFSL Stock Chat 40" wherein the group admins used to give stock recommendations at discounted prices. He followed the analysis on that group for more than one and half months. He was later invited to join the Marwadi Security quota VIP fast trading account and sent the enrolment details to Marwadi Financial Services, police said.

The victim transferred Rs 23 Lakh in four transactions to invest in IPO of "Kronox Lab Sciences" and got allotted 25,000 shares, which appeared on their platform. With this investment, his investment was increased with profits to Rs. 39 lacs on that platform. But when he initiated a withdrawal of Rs. 20 lacs, he was told to wait till month end settlement and refunds were suspended. When he was denied multiple times while withdrawing his profit and was asked to deposit more money to get his payment. Complainant realized that he had been cheated & reported the matter at Cyber Police Station, the police added. The police launched an investigation and arrested the accused Ayan Das from Kolkata.

Earlier, Delhi police arrested a mother-son duo along with one associate for property grabbing in Dwarka, Sector 6, in Delhi by forging the documents after the death of the owner, officials said on Thursday. According to the police, the son, Sarbjeet Singh with his mother, Rajender Kaur, and one associate, Pawandeep Singh, forged documents of the property in Dwarka's Sector 6 and sold it for Rs 1,85,00,000. The police initiated the investigation after receiving a complaint that some land grabbers have sold the property of the owner to one Sunny Yadav post owner's death in 2023. The owner had no children and his wife had also expired in 2019, the police said. (ANI)

